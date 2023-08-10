North Peace Ride for the Disabled looking for volunteers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — North Peace Ride for the Disabled (NPRD) is looking for volunteers for the Fall Fair and its upcoming season.
NPRD, in operation since 1984, is a weekly riding program at Sunset Stables in Baldonnel for people with disabilities or limitations. The organization’s regular season runs from October to April.
Lana Neitz, secretary and fundraising coordinator for the organization, said one of NPRD’s main fundraisers is managing parking and collecting admission at the North Peace Fall Fair, where they get paid a flat rate for their work.
She said the organization operates the gates for the entire weekend.
“We set out on Wednesday even, and we have to mark off all the parking areas, all the camping stalls. It takes a lot of work for us to go out in advance and measure each and every stall,” Neitz said.
Volunteers will be required to direct people on where to park, take money, hand out wristbands and direct campers. Neitz said around 10 to 30 people will be needed throughout the day, from 6 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
“It can be for a two-hour shift, it can be for an afternoon, whenever anybody is available to spend some time and give us a hand,” Neitz said.
Volunteers will be given a quick orientation and will be provided with food and water.
NPRD is also looking for volunteers and sponsors for their regular season, with the volunteers primarily acting as “side-walkers.”
“People to interact with the riders, make sure that they are safely secured and that they’re just having an enjoyable ride,” Neitz said.
Anyone interested in volunteering, sponsoring or being a rider can contact Neitz at 250-262-1874 or lneitz@flynca.com.