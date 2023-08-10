Local disc golf club hosting tournament at Toboggan Hill

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The FSJ Disc Sports Club is hosting a tournament at the Toboggan Hill Disc Golf Course on August 20th.
According to tournament director Josh Stokmans, the All Joes tournament is a Professional Disc Golf Association-sanctioned c-tier event.
The tournament will run for one day, featuring two rounds, on a new 18-hole layout utilizing nine original holes and nine new ones, said Stokmans.
Tournament fees range from $35 to $50 depending on the division players want to compete in, and there will be an additional $10 fee for players without a PDGA membership.
For those that are new to disc golf and have never played a tournament before, Stokmans suggest they sign up in the FA4 division for women and the MA4 for men.
There will be prizes for each division, and each player will receive a premium plastic disc provided by Running Chains.
Mustang Rentals is sponsoring the event and providing bathroom facilities for players, and Kill Landscapes from Grande Prairie is providing the prizes.
The FSJ Disc Sports Club’s All Joes tournament takes place on August 20th from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Toboggan Hill.
To register for the tournament or for more information, click here.
This is the second tournament the club has held in the past month. The Bob Slater Memorial Disc Golf Tournament on July 29th raised $2,200 for the FSJ Hospital Foundation.