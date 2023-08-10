Crews start installing ice at Pomeroy Sport Centre

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Though the first day of fall isn’t until September 22nd, and the first day of winter is months away, the City of Fort St. John has released its summer ice schedule.
Crews have been installing ice at the Pomeroy Sport Centre since Wednesday, according to the city.
The centre offers public skating, drop-in hockey, fast skating and slow skating between the oval and the rinks from August 29th until September 26th, when the fall schedule will begin.
The facility also offers skate rentals and free amenities, including table tennis, basketball and a play structure.
More information on the Pomeroy Sport Centre’s Ice summer schedule can be viewed below: