Crews start installing ice at Pomeroy Sport Centre

Crews have been installing ice at the Pomeroy Sport Centre since Wednesday, according to the City of Fort St. John.
By Fort St. John, News, Peace Region 1 minute of reading
Crews have started installing ice at the Pomeroy Sport Centre. (City of Fort St. John Recreation, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Though the first day of fall isn’t until September 22nd, and the first day of winter is months away, the City of Fort St. John has released its summer ice schedule.

Crews have been installing ice at the Pomeroy Sport Centre since Wednesday, according to the city.

The centre offers public skating, drop-in hockey, fast skating and slow skating between the oval and the rinks from August 29th until September 26th, when the fall schedule will begin.

The facility also offers skate rentals and free amenities, including table tennis, basketball and a play structure.

More information on the Pomeroy Sport Centre’s Ice summer schedule can be viewed below:

Ice_Schedule-Summer2023Download

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top