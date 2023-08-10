Court Report: July 31st to August 4

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Provincial Courts from July 31st to August 4th.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, July 31st sentencing:
Todd Davis (born 1995)
Davis was found guilty of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Fort St. John on November 19th, 2021. He was sentenced to a 12-month recognizance after the allegation with no fine.
Kyle Fournier (born 1991)
Fournier was found guilty of a breach of a release order for an incident on November 15th, 2022, in Halfway River and a breach of probation order on March 15th, 2023, in Wonowon. The violations stemmed from assault charges in April 2022. He was sentenced to jail time served, a $100 victim surcharge and a six-month probation order.
Jeanine Jacqueline Joe (born 1981)
Joe was found guilty of refusing to comply with the demand by a peace officer to be tested for drugs or alcohol, a break and enter with intent to commit an offence, assault and assault with a weapon for incidents between December 22nd, 2021, to May 5th, 2023, in Fort St. John.
Joe was given fines totalling $1,900, a one-year prohibition from driving, a 24-month probation order, a DNA order and a suspended sentence, which is like a conditional discharge in that the accused is given conditions to follow.
Wayne Bradley Pizzey (born 1968)
Pizzey was found guilty of driving while prohibited or while his license was suspended for an incident on November 25th, 2022, in Fort St. John. He was given fines totalling $600, including a victim surcharge and a 12-month probation order.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, August 2nd sentencing:
Jared Benjamin Anton (born 1991)
Anton was found guilty of two counts of breach of a probation order, assault and assault by choking for incidents in Fort St. John between March 6th to March 14th. He was sentenced to jail time served, an 18-month probation order, and to submit a DNA sample.
Fraser Llewllyn Turnbull (born 1998)
Turnbull was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm for an incident on October 14th, 2022, in Fort St. John. He was given a conditional discharge and a 12-month probation order. A conditional discharge means the record won’t show a conviction if a person meets the conditions the judge sets.
Edgar Walter (born 1987)
Walter was found guilty of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident in Montney on October 21st, 2021. He was sentenced to a 12-month, $500 recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, July 31st sentencing:
Kylie Wade Landon (born 1977)
Landon was found guilty of a breach of undertaking, assault, possessing a firearm without a licence or registration and committing a robbery where a firearm is used. The offences occurred in Chetwynd from November 19th, 2021, to February 11th, 2022.
She was given a 2-year probation order, jail time served, a $2,000 fine, a 20-year firearm prohibition, 699 days in jail and a forfeiture, which allows the government to seize property and assets “tainted” by crime.
Dawson Creek Provincial Court, August 1st sentencing:
Shane Stecyk (born 1977)
Stecyk was found guilty of driving while prohibited or with his licence suspended for an incident in Dawson Creek on September 23, 2019. He was given fines totalling $570, including a victim surcharge.
He was also found guilty of the impaired operation of a conveyance for an incident on July 18th, 2019, in Fort St. John. He was fined $1,150, including a victim surcharge, and given a 275-day driving prohibition.