Chetwynd Councillor submits resignation notice

CHETWYND, B.C. — District of Chetwynd councillor Clay Bassendowski submitted his notice of resignation on Monday.
In a letter addressed to Stephen McLain, chief administrative officer (CAO), Bassendowski said he and his family have already moved away due to their careers.
Bassendowski said he will fulfill his duties remotely until November 1st, noting that he hopes this will be enough time for a by-election.
In the letter, Bassendowski said he feels he’s leaving the position with the district having a solid balance sheet regarding cash, reserves and borrowing power.
He said the district has done a good job of upgrading its infrastructure, although there are still old pipes in the ground and roads deteriorating while prices continue to rise.
“A municipalities main source of income is taxes, and the cost of providing services continues to rise, and the notion of zero tax increases is not realistic or financially responsible,” Bassendowski wrote.
“Chetwynd is financially strong in my opinion but is facing reduced tax revenue and uncertain grant securement as well as aging infrastructure.”
The councillor said asset management and financial planning are going to be essential.
Bassendowski also encouraged Chetwynd residents to consider running for his seat on council and “carry on with strong objectives of providing our taxpayers with a safe, productive, and prosperous community to raise families in.”
The full letter from Bassendowski can be viewed below: