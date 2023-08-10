BC Highway Patrol seizes 52 grams of illicit drugs in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — BC Highway Patrol (BCHP) – Dawson Creek officers seized over 50 grams of illicit drugs last week while conducting targeted enforcement of dangerous driving behaviours.
During the first week of August, BCHP impounded nine vehicles, including five impaired drivers and four vehicles, for excessive speed in and around the Dawson Creek area.
One of these drivers attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehended by BCHP.
A search of the vehicle following the arrest revealed the driver had 52 grams of illicit drugs, including suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl.
The driver is facing multiple charges, including prohibited driving, impaired driving, obstruction and possession of a drug for the purpose of trafficking.
BCHP reminds road users that officers will conduct enhanced road check activities before and during the Dawson Creek Exhibition and Stampede. Residents wishing to participate in the festivities are encouraged to do so safely and arrange for a sober driver, taxi or transit.