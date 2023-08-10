Areas of Off-leash Dog Park closed next week for weed spraying

The small and medium areas of the Off-leash Dog Park will be closed for a couple of days next week. (City of Fort St. John, Facebook)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The small and medium areas of the Off-Lease Dog Park in Fort St. John will be closed next week for weed spraying.

On Monday, August 14th, Pineview Vegetation will be spraying to control noxious weeds and invasive plants, which will require the affected areas to be closed for 48 hours following the application.

The city uses herbicide applications on municipal properties to control and manage weeds and invasive plants.

According to the city, along with other control methods such as mowing, herbicide spraying helps manage the growth of invasive plants and weeds in roadways, parks and other municipal properties.

For more information on the city’s integrated pest management program and herbicide use, visit its website.

