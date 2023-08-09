RV fire in Montney prompts police presence

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP attended the scene of a reported RV fire Wednesday morning on a rural property north of Montney.
According to Constable Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP, one person has potentially been injured due to the fire.
Officers and ambulances are attending, while BC Wildfire Service has also been notified because trees in the area have been affected by the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown.
Neustaeter said a police investigation into the fire is underway.