Youth security program to be established in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John recently received a $5,000 grant from the province to support a new program to teach youth the importance of food sustainability.
The funding will go towards We Grow Rainbows, a program created by Catherine Ruddell of Creatively Sustained to “address and change the narrative around what food sustainability looks like in our Northern remote area.”
According to a city release, youth participants will complete monthly activities through the program where they will plan, develop, plant, grow, maintain gardens, harvest, and prepare meals.
“The program structure will introduce participants to a rhythm aligned with nature’s life cycles and allow them to observe and connect with broader concepts of food sustainability,” said the release.
We Grow Rainbows aims to create a safe and generative place for all community members to learn with and from one another, beginning with a youth participant focus.
“Catherine Ruddell conceived of this garden programming as a way to adapt and deliver a decolonial framework called Cultivating Safe Space (CSS).”
“The project also encourages collaboration across multiple sectors and creates collaborative approaches with local Health Care, First Nations Communities, BC Education, and other local groups.”
Further details, such as the length of the program and costs associated, have yet to be announced. The city said additional details on the program will be included in the Fall 2023 Recreation and Leisure Guide being released on September 1st.
Those interested in being involved in the program or wanting more information can contact the city’s arts and culture team at arts-culture@fortstjohn.ca.
The funding provided to the city was provided by the Government of BC through the BC Healthy Communities and the PlanH program.