Owner of Studio 2 Stage surprised with 25th-anniversary reunion

The owner of Studio 2 Stage was surprised with a 25th-anniversary reunion celebration on Friday and Saturday.
Zoe Desfosses (right) surprised Shauna Milne (left) with a reunion of past Studio 2 Stage members. (Connie Homan)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The owner of Studio 2 Stage was surprised with a 25th-anniversary reunion celebration this past weekend.

The event was planned by Zoe Defosses for owner Shauna Milne and involved all former dancers, teachers and parents.

Defosses’ mom and Studio 2 Stage office manager Connie Homan said they reached out and invited everyone who performed from September 1998 — when the studio started — to the past season.

The celebration started on Friday when Milne was surprised by all the past dancers at the studio.

Milne, or Miss Shauna as she is called, after the initial surprise. (Connie Homan)

“We pulled out all kinds of props and costumes from the inventory, and everyone just mingled and got reacquainted and reminisced. It was awesome,” Homan said.

From left to right: Shallen Middleton, Renee Middleton , Sheila Green, Nicole Burton, Meaghan McKale. (Connie Homan)

On Saturday, they rented out the pavilion at Peace Island Park, so everyone could bring their kids and extended family.

“We thought it would be a nice kickoff for this season because we’re just about to start our annual summer school,” Homan said.

The studio will be celebrating and recognizing the 25th anniversary of the studio for the rest of the year, with the season starting in September.

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old but started her journey as a journalist about a year ago. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John, and she plays video games during the week and D&D on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

