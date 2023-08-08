Owner of Studio 2 Stage surprised with 25th-anniversary reunion

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The owner of Studio 2 Stage was surprised with a 25th-anniversary reunion celebration this past weekend.
The event was planned by Zoe Defosses for owner Shauna Milne and involved all former dancers, teachers and parents.
Defosses’ mom and Studio 2 Stage office manager Connie Homan said they reached out and invited everyone who performed from September 1998 — when the studio started — to the past season.
The celebration started on Friday when Milne was surprised by all the past dancers at the studio.
“We pulled out all kinds of props and costumes from the inventory, and everyone just mingled and got reacquainted and reminisced. It was awesome,” Homan said.
On Saturday, they rented out the pavilion at Peace Island Park, so everyone could bring their kids and extended family.
“We thought it would be a nice kickoff for this season because we’re just about to start our annual summer school,” Homan said.
The studio will be celebrating and recognizing the 25th anniversary of the studio for the rest of the year, with the season starting in September.