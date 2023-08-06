Energeticcity.ca Weekly Review: A Part of the Community

Welcome to the next installment of Weekly Review, the series where we mention what’s going on behind the scenes and showcase the previous week’s top stories.
If you want to get this review directly in your inbox, all daily newsletter subscribers receive it every Sunday!
Behind the Scenes
Something that makes Energeticcity stand apart from other news organizations is that our reporters and support staff live in Fort St John. It is very common in other media companies that their employees work in larger centres but report on smaller communities from afar. We write about local news and events because we live here, meaning they impact us as well. If you ever see any of the Energetic or Moose peeps out and about, make sure to say hi!
Top Stories of the Week
It’s always interesting to see what the readers of Energeticcity.ca are most interested in the region. Sometimes it’s a big decision that will impact property taxes, and sometimes it’s a new restaurant coming to town. Here are the top stories for the week of July 30 to August 5, 2023:
- Site C Earthfill Dam Complete: The purpose of the earthfill dam is to direct water from the Peace River to the approach channel, which will lead to the powerhouse to generate electricity.
- Site C Contractor Fined: $1.1 million and has been added to the Environmental Offenders Registry after pleading guilty to dumping contaminated water into the Peace River.
- Doig River First Nations Rodeo Returns: The three-day event took place from July 28th to July 30th on Doig River rodeo grounds, featuring events such as saddle bronc, bareback riding, bull riding, and junior events, along with open ranch bronc riding.
To stay up-to-date on local news and events, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn. Want to keep local journalism alive? Become a Supporter!