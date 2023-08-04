HeART Walk returns to Peace region

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek Art Gallery partnered with local artists, art councils and businesses to install over 40 pop-up art exhibitions in Dawson Creek, Fort St. John, Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope and Fort Nelson.
Duncan Malkinson, Dawson Creek Art Gallery executive director, said the walks provide an opportunity for people to view the work of talented artists in their community.
“We’re really excited to partner with everybody, and we’re thankful to the province and the BC Arts Council for their sponsorship of the program.”
Malkinson said the purpose of the walks is to highlight the artists in the community and, with business partnerships, allow them to reach demographics they might not otherwise.
The Dawson Creek HeART Walk starts at the Art Gallery and goes to 17 locations in the city, including Faking Sanity and Charlie Fay’s Emporium.
In Fort St. John, the HeART Walk starts at Peace Gallery North and goes to eight locations, featuring pieces from local artists such as Ovvian Catrillo-Hill and Mike Kroecher.
The HeART Walk will be up in multiple communities in northeast B.C, including Chetwynd, Hudson’s Hope and Fort Nelson, until August 31st.
Maps can be found at various locations in each town, such as the art gallery in Dawson Creek and the Whole Wheat and Honey Cafe in Fort St. John.