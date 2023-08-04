Fort St. John man arrested by Mackenzie RCMP for stolen vehicle

MACKENZIE, B.C. — Mackenzie RCMP recently arrested a Fort St. John man, with assistance from police dog services (PDS), for stealing a vehicle.
Shortly after 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 3rd, the RCMP was alerted of the stolen vehicle and briefly spotted it in the Azouzetta Lake area before it fled.
Support from RCMP air services and PDS were called in to assist.
Air services spotted the vehicle in the Kennedy Siding area, and police said it appeared attempts were made to hide the vehicle.
Air services provided the man’s location to PDS to arrest the individual after he was seen fleeing from the vehicle.
The suspect from Fort St. John remains in custody and could face charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, possession of break-and-enter tools, and numerous charges of breach of conditions.
According to the RCMP, the suspect is well known to police for similar offences. There was a warrant for his arrest out of Alberta at the time of his arrest.