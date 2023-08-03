World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championship kicks off on Friday

The 51st annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championship starts on Friday night with the Gold Panning Parade in Taylor.
By News August 3, 2023 1 minute of reading
The 51st annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championship starts on Friday. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

TAYLOR, B.C. — The 51st annual World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championship starts on Friday night with the Gold Panning Parade in Taylor.

Before the gold panning competitions begin on Saturday at Peace Island Park, an arts and crafts fair featuring local vendors will open on the campgrounds, followed by wagon rides and story time with local author Shari Lillico.

A pancake breakfast will start the day off on Sunday morning before the gold panners begin their competitions, and an awards presentation at 4 p.m. will bring the event to a close.  

The World’s Invitational Gold Panning Championships 2023 schedule. (District of Taylor)

Last year, the former Mayor of the District of Taylor, Rob Fraser, won the championship for the media/celebrity/sponsor panning event.

Entry for the parade is still open, and Sherri Maycock or the Community Services Hub can be contacted at smaycock@districtoftaylor.com or 250-789-2828 for more information.

