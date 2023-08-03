Vehicle recovery near Taylor Bridge rescheduled for Thursday night

A vehicle recovery near the Taylor Bridge that began on Thursday morning has been rescheduled for Thursday night.
By News August 3, 2023 1 minute of reading
Crews in Taylor on Thursday morning. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

TAYLOR, B.C. — A vehicle recovery near the Taylor Bridge that began on Thursday morning has been rescheduled for Thursday night.

A semi-truck is in the ditch between the Taylor Bridge and McMahon Drive, and crews started recovering the vehicle at approximately 9:30 a.m. Single-lane alternating traffic was backed up to Pine Avenue.

DriveBC cleared the road at noon and later announced the vehicle recovery would instead be scheduled for 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. with single-lane alternating traffic.

Delays are still expected.

Check DriveBC.ca for the latest information.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

Open with the Energeticcity.ca News App

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top