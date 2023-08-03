Vehicle recovery near Taylor Bridge rescheduled for Thursday night

TAYLOR, B.C. — A vehicle recovery near the Taylor Bridge that began on Thursday morning has been rescheduled for Thursday night.
A semi-truck is in the ditch between the Taylor Bridge and McMahon Drive, and crews started recovering the vehicle at approximately 9:30 a.m. Single-lane alternating traffic was backed up to Pine Avenue.
DriveBC cleared the road at noon and later announced the vehicle recovery would instead be scheduled for 9:30 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. with single-lane alternating traffic.
Delays are still expected.
Check DriveBC.ca for the latest information.