Repaving in Fort St. John causing road closures

The City of Fort St. John has started the 2023 Repaving Program, and the milling machine began work on Wednesday.
August 3, 2023
Road work in Fort St. John for the 2023 repaving project. (Jordan Prentice, Energticcity.ca)

The milling machine is in town to remove the top layer of pavement for the repaving in the coming weeks.

In the coming days, temporary road closures will occur across the city.

The areas in orange signify the road closures in the coming days. (City of Fort St. John)

On Wednesday, crews worked on 87th Avenue between 86th and 89th Streets.

According to the city, in 2023, the council doubled the repaving program, meaning work will be done on more roads than in the past few years.

For more information on Capital Projects, visit the city’s website.

