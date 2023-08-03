Repaving in Fort St. John causing road closures

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The City of Fort St. John has started the 2023 Repaving Program, and the milling machine began work on Wednesday.
The milling machine is in town to remove the top layer of pavement for the repaving in the coming weeks.
In the coming days, temporary road closures will occur across the city.
On Wednesday, crews worked on 87th Avenue between 86th and 89th Streets.
According to the city, in 2023, the council doubled the repaving program, meaning work will be done on more roads than in the past few years.
