Nenan to host back-to-school BBQ on Friday

In partnership with MNP, Nenan Family Services is hosting a back-to-school barbecue on Friday.
By News August 3, 2023 1 minute of reading
Nenan Family Services is hosting a back-to-school barbecue on Friday. (Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — In partnership with MNP, Nenan Family Services is hosting a back-to-school barbecue on Friday.

Executive Director of Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society, Adrienne Greyeyes, said it’s an event to support the families in the community while they prepare for back to school.

“Every year, MNP donates backpacks full of school supplies that are handed out to community members,” Greyeyes said.

Nenan also uses the event to speak with residents about the organization’s programs.

The event also features free food and more backpacks than last year.

“We got more, so we’re hoping we have enough this year, but we’re going to hand them out until we run out,” Greyeyes said.

The barbecue runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday at Nenan Dane zaa Deh Zona Family Services Society, 10615 102nd Street in Fort St. John.

