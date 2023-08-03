Former Fort St. John resident raising money for BC Burn Fund

A former Fort St. John resident is selling mugs and t-shirts honouring B.C. firefighters, and 100 per cent of the profits will go toward the BC Burn Fund.
By News August 3, 2023 1 minute of reading
The mug and t-shirt designs from Andrew Münden Graphic Design Agency. (Andrew Münden)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A former Fort St. John resident is selling mugs and t-shirts honouring B.C. firefighters, and 100 per cent of the profits will go toward the BC Burn Fund.

The Burn Fund supports burn survivors through the British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Association.

Andrew Münden, who owns Andrew Münden Graphic Design Agency, said he started the fundraiser to support B.C. firefighters after seeing the Peace region hit hard by the early wildfire season.

He said the design, which features a “rain-fire drop,” was the brainchild of one of his graphic designers.

“With so many forest fires in British Columbia, we desperately need water and rain, which was the thought of the rain-fire drop,” Münden explained.

Visit Münden’s Etsy store to purchase a mug or t-shirt. The fundraiser closes at the end of September.

