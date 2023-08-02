Shots fired in Fort St. John early Wednesday morning

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a residential area early Wednesday morning.
Around 6:18 a.m., police attended the area around 113th Avenue and found evidence in support of reports of shots fired, and a residence of interest was identified.
According to police, out of an abundance of caution and keeping the public safe, several homes in the area were told to shelter in place.
Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, and the RCMP worked together to arrest multiple people who remain in police custody.
Police said there are no reported injuries and no further risk to the public.
The detachment said it will conduct an on-scene investigation and gather forensic evidence in the area.
No further details are available at this time, but more information may be released at a later date.