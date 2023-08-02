RCMP looking for information on indecent exposure investigation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP are seeking help identifying a man allegedly engaging in indecent public acts.
The local police have received two reports of a man, described as in his 50s, wearing a ball cap and blue medical mask, driving around in a grey Honda Accord and exposing himself to young girls.
He was seen driving in the Kin Park area and school zones.
According to at least three members of a Fort St. John Facebook group, the man allegedly followed their children in the Kin Park, Bert Ambrose and Dr. Kearney areas.
Police are actively investigating the indecent exposure reports and encouraging residents to report any suspicious occurrences to the Fort St. John RCMP.
Anyone with any information on this man is asked to call the local detachment at 250-787-8100.