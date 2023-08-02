Rain reduces wildfire activity on Donnie Creek Complex

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — After four days of rainfall, the Donnie Creek wildfire is exhibiting minimal fire activity across most of its perimeter.
Davin Richmond, fire information officer with BC Wildfire Services (BCWs), said they are maintaining fewer resources on the fire since the Incident Management Team was demobilized on Monday. Another Incident Management Team has been requested.
“The area of focus for our suppression staff active on the fire is in the southern portion, generally along the southern edge, where ongoing guard work and hot spotting along the perimeter continues,” Richmond said.
He said the Fort St. John fire zone is currently providing enough resources to maintain suppression efforts, and the command structure remains in place while they prepare for incoming resources, including an incident management team.
A guard is a wide path or dirt road where all fuel is removed and can be achieved by hand or machinery for larger guards, also known as a control line.
Richmond said the recent rain has also reduced the probability of lightning sparking any new fires in the area.
Due to the fire’s size, some parts of the fire’s east flank continued to see hot and dry weather, causing some increase in fire behaviour in those areas, he said, but overall decreased fire activity is expected over the next couple of days.
“We will be continuing to assess over the long weekend with a forecasted return to a warming and drying trend,” Richmond said.
On Wednesday, there are 20 contract firefighters, two danger tree fallers, two BCWS initial attack crews, three helicopters, three pieces of heavy equipment, one water tender and support staff working on the Donnie Creek wildfire.
The Donnie Creek Complex comprises the Donnie Creek, Klua Lakes, Muskwa River, Zaremba Creek, Beatton River, Milligan Hills, Fontas River and Kahntah River wildfire.
The Tooga Creek wildfire grew around 41,883.2 hectares, and an evacuation alert remains in place.
The area restriction around the South Peace Complex was rescinded on July 6th.
The air quality is at a low risk in Fort St. John. The latest information on air quality can be found on the Government of Canada’s website.
For the latest information on evacuation orders and alerts, visit the Peace River Regional District’s, Tumbler Ridge’s and Northern Rockies Regional Municipality’s websites.