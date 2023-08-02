New evacuation alert issued for Helmut area, evacuation order rescinded

The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality has rescinded the evacuation order and alert issued on July 9th for the Sahdoanah Creek and Helmut area.
The new evacuation alert zone for Sahdoanah Creek and Helmut area. (NRRM)

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) has rescinded the evacuation order and alert issued on July 9th for the Sahdoanah Creek and Helmut area.

A new evacuation alert was issued for the area on August 2nd.

The new evacuation alert is bounded by the following:

  • 59.655800° N/121.305700° W in the northwest corner 
  • 59.655800° N /120.845000° W in the northeast corner
  • 59.470100° N /120.845000° W in the southeast corner
  • 59.470100° N /121.305700° W/ in the southwest corner

What to do if you reside in an area under an evacuation alert:

  • Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an Evacuation Order be called while separated;
  • Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure;
  • Prepare to move disabled persons, children and neighbours if assistance is needed;
  • Prepare to take pets and move livestock to a safe area (if possible);
  • Arrange transportation for all household members;
  • Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles;
  • Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible;
  • In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.

For more information, contact the Fort Nelson Emergency Operations Centre during business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 250-774-2541. 

