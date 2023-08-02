New evacuation alert issued for Helmut area, evacuation order rescinded

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) has rescinded the evacuation order and alert issued on July 9th for the Sahdoanah Creek and Helmut area.
A new evacuation alert was issued for the area on August 2nd.
The new evacuation alert is bounded by the following:
- 59.655800° N/121.305700° W in the northwest corner
- 59.655800° N /120.845000° W in the northeast corner
- 59.470100° N /120.845000° W in the southeast corner
- 59.470100° N /121.305700° W/ in the southwest corner
What to do if you reside in an area under an evacuation alert:
- Locate all family members and designate a meeting area outside the evacuation area should an Evacuation Order be called while separated;
- Pack essential items such as government-issued ID, medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (e.g. insurance, credit, and mortgage information), immediate care needs for dependents and, if time and space permits, keepsakes for quick departure;
- Prepare to move disabled persons, children and neighbours if assistance is needed;
- Prepare to take pets and move livestock to a safe area (if possible);
- Arrange transportation for all household members;
- Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles;
- Arrange accommodation for all members of the residence, if possible;
- In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required.
For more information, contact the Fort Nelson Emergency Operations Centre during business hours, Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 250-774-2541.