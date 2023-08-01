Sentencing date delayed for vet facing sexual offence charges

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A sentencing hearing has been delayed again for a Fort St. John veterinarian facing charges of sexual assault, unlawfully recording intimate images, and voyeurism.
The matter was expected to be sent to the judicial case manager on July 27th to set a new date for sentencing, but has been moved to August 16th, confirmed the Fort St. John law courts.
Testimony was given against Justin Sewell in Fort St. John Provincial Court last month, with the defence initiating adjournment on July 13. The matter had been expected to conclude.
It’s alleged the offences took place in Charlie Lake in 2007, over a decade and a half ago. Sewell pled guilty to the offences last November. Details remain under a publication ban to protect victims and witnesses from being identified.
Tom Summer, Local Journalism Initiative.