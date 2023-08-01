Hudson’s Hope 29th annual Fall Fair around corner

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair is hitting the town on August 26th for a day of agriculture, rodeo, live music and a market.
The day starts at 12000 Carter Street with a free pancake breakfast cooked by Hudson’s Hope firefighters from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The breakfast is sponsored by the River of the Peace Metis Society.
The day includes an archery 3D shoot, a pet show, exhibits, market vendors, a watermelon eating contest and more.
The award presentation and auction starts at 5 p.m., followed by the Farm-to-Table dinner at 6 p.m.The family dance will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., where children are allowed until 10 p.m.
For more event information, visit the Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair website.
The fall fair is run by the Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair Society. The volunteer-run organization is always looking for more members. Those interested in volunteering can get in touch with them through their website.