Hudson’s Hope 29th annual Fall Fair around corner

The Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair is hitting the town on August 26th for a day of agriculture, rodeo, live music and a market.
By News August 1, 2023 2 minutes of reading
Constable Erich Schmidt with the Hudson’s Hope RCMP co-hosted the 3D archery shoot during last year’s fall fair. (Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair, Facebook)

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair is hitting the town on August 26th for a day of agriculture, rodeo, live music and a market.

The day starts at 12000 Carter Street with a free pancake breakfast cooked by Hudson’s Hope firefighters from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The breakfast is sponsored by the River of the Peace Metis Society.

The day includes an archery 3D shoot, a pet show, exhibits, market vendors, a watermelon eating contest and more.

Youth taking part in the watermelon eating contest at last year’s fall fair in Hudson’s Hope. (Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair, Facebook)

The award presentation and auction starts at 5 p.m., followed by the Farm-to-Table dinner at 6 p.m.The family dance will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., where children are allowed until 10 p.m.

The 2022 fall fair had many activities for kids, such as tractor rides. ( (Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair, Facebook)

For more event information, visit the Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair website.
The fall fair is run by the Hudson’s Hope Fall Fair Society. The volunteer-run organization is always looking for more members. Those interested in volunteering can get in touch with them through their website.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

Open with the Energeticcity.ca News App

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top