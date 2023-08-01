Dawson Creek leasing portion of airport for a general aircraft hangar

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek is providing notice that it intends to lease a portion of airport property for a general aviation aircraft hangar.
The 333-square-meter property within 80 Vic Turner Airport Road is being leased to Steven Wark.
The leasing fee Wark will pay is based on the City of Dawson Creek fees and charges bylaw, set at $1.84 per square meter.
The term is five years, with an option to renew for two more five-year terms.
Questions can be directed to Brenda Ginter, corporate officer, at 250-784-3614.