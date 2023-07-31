Habitat Conservation and Trust Foundation funding nine projects with over $586K in region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Habitat Conservation and Trust Foundation (HCTF) is funding nine projects in northeast B.C. with approximately $586,306.
The projects are in the Peace region, the Northern Rockies Regional District and the Rocky Mountains.
The Nikanese Wah Tzee Stewardship Society is receiving $407,134 in funding for four projects regarding the Klinse-Za caribou herd’s continued survival, which has started to grow through maternal penning. These projects are west of Chetwynd and Moberly Lake, within the Canadian Rockies.
Recently, the Saulteau and West Moberly First Nations guardians of the herd in northern B.C. have helped triple the size of the herd.
Ridgeline Wildlife Enhancement Inc. is also receiving funding for two projects.
The Sharp-tailed Grouse Habitat Restoration and Enhancement project is receiving $49,267 in funds from HCTF and the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) located east of Taylor.
Ridgeline Wildlife Enhancement conducted a prescribed burn to restore sharp-tailed grouse breeding habitat in May.
The other project led by Ridgeline Wildlife Enhancement is for Prescribed Burns for Moose, Elk and Deer in the Doig River area on behalf of the Doig River First Nation and the North Peace Rod & Gun Club.
The purpose of this prescribed burn is to restore and enhance habitat for moose, elk and deer to grow their populations as well as support harvest.
The Wild Sheep Society is receiving $26,725 in funding for the Health and Behaviour of BC’s Southern Most Stone’s Sheep project, located west of Hudson’s Hope in the Rocky Mountains.
The project focuses on two herds of Stone’s sheep, Dunlevy and Schooler, for herd management and inform planning for habitat enhancement.
The Influence of Prescribed Burning on Northern Ungulates – 13 years post-burn project, led by Wildex Consulting Ltd., is receiving $84,656 to assess the long-term influence of prescribed burns for Stone’s sheep and elk.
The funding will also be used to make recommendations to improve the current prescribed burning practices.
The West Fort Nelson Parker Caribout Range project, led by WSP Golder, will receive $70,000 and monitor the functional and ecological restoration treatment effectiveness.
The full list of funded projects can be found below: