Dawson Creek holding public hearing on rezoning property for storage yard use

The City of Dawson Creek is holding a public hearing on the amendment of a zoning bylaw for a property to be used as a storage yard on August 14th.
July 31, 2023
Dawson Creek City Hall
Dawson Creek City Hall (City of Dawson Creek)

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek is holding a public hearing on August 14th about a zoning bylaw amendment for a property to be used as a storage yard.

The amendment proposes rezoning a property at 741 8th Street from general commercial to service commercial to permit use as a storage yard.

Location of the property being rezoned. (City of Dawson Creek)

The city invites residents that may be affected by the changes to comment during the public hearing on August 14th or submit comments in writing by emailing admin@dawsoncreek.ca by noon on Friday, August 4th.

A copy of the zoning amendment may be seen between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at Dawson Creek City Hall, 10105 12A Street.

The public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. in council chambers on August 14th, 2023.

Questions can be directed to the development services manager at 250-784-3654

