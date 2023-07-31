Dawson Creek holding public hearing on rezoning property for storage yard use

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The City of Dawson Creek is holding a public hearing on August 14th about a zoning bylaw amendment for a property to be used as a storage yard.
The amendment proposes rezoning a property at 741 8th Street from general commercial to service commercial to permit use as a storage yard.
The city invites residents that may be affected by the changes to comment during the public hearing on August 14th or submit comments in writing by emailing admin@dawsoncreek.ca by noon on Friday, August 4th.
A copy of the zoning amendment may be seen between 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday at Dawson Creek City Hall, 10105 12A Street.
The public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. in council chambers on August 14th, 2023.
Questions can be directed to the development services manager at 250-784-3654