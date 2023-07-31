Court Report: July 24th to 28th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John Provincial Courts from July 24th to 28th.
Provincial Government Building and Law Courts in Fort St. John. (file)

Fort St. John Provincial Court, July 24th sentencing:

Derick Michael Crolla (born 1990)

Crolla was found guilty of careless use or storage of a firearm and transferring a firearm without authority for an incident in Fort St. John on April 5, 2021. He was given a one-year probation order, a suspended sentence, a forfeiture, a five-year firearm prohibition and victim surcharges totalling $400, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.

 A suspended sentence is like a conditional discharge in that the accused is given conditions to follow, and a forfeiture allows the government to seize property and assets “tainted” by crime.

Preston Ramsey Burton Pouce Coupe (born 1992)

Pouce Coupe was charged with four breaches of probation orders and three breaches of release orders in Fort St. John and Dawson Creek from December 13th, 2023, to June 20th, 2023. He was sentenced to jail time served.

