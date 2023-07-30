Hudson’s Hope releases unofficial byelection results

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The District of Hudson’s Hope has released the preliminary results from the byelection on Saturday, July 29th.
A post on the district’s social media channels announcing the results noted that the figures are based on the ballot accounts prepared at the voting places and are subject to the determination of official election results by the Chief Election Officer.
Travous Quibell received the most votes in the mayoral race at 202, while runner-up Nicole Gilliss had 109 ballots.
As for the empty council seat, KK Charlesworth and Jeanette McDougall tied with 113 votes each.
There were four candidates vying for the empty council seat while four looked to be named the district’s next mayor.
Seven ballots were rejected during the councillor count, and five were denied in the mayoral race.
Preliminary results for mayor:
- Travous Quibell – 202
- Nicole Gilliss – 109
- Reg Knox – 26
- Denis Matheson – 22
- Rejected – 5
Preliminary results for councillor:
- Jeanette McDougall – 113
- KK Charlesworth- 113
- Joseph King – 70
- Conrad Northeast – 61
- Rejected – 7