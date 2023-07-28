NLC hosting Arx and Sparx Welding Camp for Indigenous youth 

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — A free welding camp is taking place at Northern Lights College next month for Indigenous youth learning toward the trades.
The camp is for youth aged 12 to 17 years old and will take place from August 21st to 25st at the NLC trades building in Dawson Creek.
Camp organizer Dayton Block said the event aims to connect industry with the Indigenous community.
Block, who is also the technical education specialist for CWB Welding Foundation, explained that sixteen youths will be selected to participate in this free camp.
“The industry wants to share the resources with Indigenous community members as they are using their traditional lands for work, and the reason to organize this event is to create awareness, educate and motivate Indigenous youth to be a part of the mainstream workforce,” said Block.
Block said the camp’s curriculum will include incorporating First Nation’s traditional knowledge into a trade. He believes it is essential to recognize the oral histories of First Nation communities in these camps, which could help industry and First Nations form a better understanding.
“Our commitment is not just an economic revival for Indigenous youth but also to respect their culture and traditions by designing a workshop where they feel proud of their cultural and Indigenous identity,” said Block.
Interested participants in the five-day camp can submit their applications by emailing ce@nlc.bc.ca by July 31st.
The welding camp’s graduation ceremony will be held at the NLC Dawson Creek campus on August 25th.