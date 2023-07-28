Moose Talks – Car 60 Program & Doig River First Nation Rodeo

Today on Moose Talks, we’re joined by Fort St. John RCMP Detachment Commander Inspector Anthony Hanson and Northern Health’s Josef De Guzman to chat about the first year of the Car 60 program, which pairs a mental health clinician with general duty RCMP officers to respond to mental health calls within the city.
Then, we’ll talk all about the return of the Doig River First Nation Rodeo this weekend with Jodie Surerus.
