Local business taking over Meals on Wheels program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Aniela’s Kitchen is taking the reins of Meals on Wheels, a Northern Health-funded program, starting Monday.
Previously run by NEAT, the program delivers food to seniors for about $10 a meal.
After it was announced on Wednesday that Aniela’s Kitchen would manage the program going forward, businesses and residents have offered support through donations and volunteering.
Aniela’s Kitchen also wants to change how they deliver daily meals.
The meals, which include a soup, a salad and a dessert, are currently put in single-use plastic or paper packages, placed into a paper bag and then delivered to each recipient.
Moving forward, Aniela’s Kitchen wants to put the food into reusable containers and bags.
According to the local business, clients will rinse their used containers and put them back into the bag to be swapped out the following day.
To accomplish this, the company is looking for sponsors for three sets of reusable packaging, three sets of reusable bags and 25 to 30 large insulated bags for the drivers.
Jeanette Johnston, the owner, is also in the process of creating a volunteer availability spreadsheet to utilize everyone’s time best.
E-transfer donations can be sent to anielaskitchen@gmail.com with the company name in the message line or dropped off at the store located at 10611 101st Avenue.
To sponsor containers, email anielaskitchen@gmail.com or call Johnston at 250-261-2643.
For those looking to volunteer either in the kitchen or as a driver, text 250-261-2643 with your name, availability and desired volunteer position.
Johnston thanks the community for their support in this endeavour.
For updates, follow Aniela’s Kitchen on Facebook.