Hudson’s Hope police officer hosts coffee with emergency responders

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — A Hudson’s Hope police officer has organized an opportunity for residents to speak with local emergency responders.
Corporal Erich Schmidt and his wife JJ are hosting the second Coffee with Hudson’s Hope Emergency Responders on August 2nd.
Schmidt said the plan is to host the event once every couple of months to give community members a chance to speak with emergency responders and ask questions.
The event will have representatives from the Hudson’s Hope RCMP, the fire department, BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) and the health clinic.
Schmidt says he will also use this event as an opportunity to introduce two new members of the Hudson’s Hope RCMP detachment, constables Jim Wall and Cara Volz.
He said the first event, held at the Rustic Pantry in May, went well.
“It was a good interaction and a good way to bring the community together with the first responders in an informal setting,” Schmidt said.
Some of the questions asked of him were when they were getting new members coming in and about traffic laws.
Residents also asked the fire department about fire bans in the region, and the BCEHS got quite a few people asking about what’s going on in their field.
The coffee will be held at the Pearkes Arts & Events Centre in Hudson’s Hope from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with coffee and tea from the Rustic Pantry.