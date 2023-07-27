Williams Lake, B.C., Mountie charged three years after car crash with suspect

By BC Stories July 27, 2023 1 minute of reading

VICTORIA — The BC Prosecution Service says it has approved several charges against an RCMP officer, three years after a suspect was seriously injured in a crash with a police cruiser. 

The prosecution service says the Mountie faces charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence and dangerous driving. 

Prosecutors say the charges against Const. Madeline Hjelden stem from an on-duty motor vehicle incident in Williams Lake, B.C., that occurred in May 2020. 

B.C.’s Independent Investigations Office, the civilian police oversight body, forwarded a report on the incident to the prosecutors office in April 2021 for consideration of charges against the officer. 

A statement from the office at the time said Williams Lake RCMP officers had been responding to a report of an intoxicated man in emotional distress who left a home on a motorcycle. 

The office’s statement says the man fled police when confronted, leading to a chase and an “interaction” between the motorbike and a police cruiser, leaving the suspect with serious injuries. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top