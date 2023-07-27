Teck announces employee death, lowers production guidance at copper mine project

VANCOUVER — Teck Resources Ltd. announced the death of an employee at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine expansion in Chile as it reported a profit attributable to shareholders of $510 million in its second quarter, down from $1.7 billion for the same period last year. CEO Jonathan Price says learnings from the investigation into the …
