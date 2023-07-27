Precision Drilling reports $26.9 million profit in Q2 as company reduces debt

CALGARY — Precision Drilling Corp. reported a second-quarter profit of $26.9 million, reversing a $24.6 million loss from a year earlier as the company says it has reduced its total debt by $100 million since the beginning of the year. The Calgary-based contract drilling company says profits amounted to $1.63 in diluted earnings per share …
