Former senator, MP and journalist Pat Carney is dead at the age of 88

VANCOUVER — Pat Carney, who pioneered roles for women in Canadian politics and journalism, has died at the age of 88. Her niece, Jill Carney, confirmed in a statement that the former MP and senator passed away last night. Carney was the first female Conservative member of Parliament elected in B.C. and the first female …
