Cenovus reports second quarter profits down, lowers upstream production guidance

CALGARY — Cenovus Energy Inc. lowered its upstream production guidance for the year as it reported a second-quarter profit of $866 million, down from $2.4 billion in the same quarter last year. The profit amounted to 44 cents per diluted share, down from $1.19 per diluted share a year earlier, while revenue for the quarter …
