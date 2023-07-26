UPDATE: Wanted 27-year-old arrested

UPDATE (July 26th): The story has been changed as the wanted person was located.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St John police arrested Justin Daniel Didicco-Tite, who was wanted on two charges.
Didicco-Tite was wanted for break and enter and theft under $5,000.
On July 22nd, the local RCMP received information which led to his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident.
He was transported to the detachment and released on an undertaking with a court date of July 31st.
The RCMP thank the media and the public for their assistance.