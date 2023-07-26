UPDATE: Wanted 27-year-old arrested

Fort St John police arrested Justin Daniel Didicco-Tite, who was wanted on two charges.
By Featured July 26, 2023 1 minute of reading
Justin Didicco-Tite (RCMP)

UPDATE (July 26th): The story has been changed as the wanted person was located.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St John police arrested Justin Daniel Didicco-Tite, who was wanted on two charges.

Didicco-Tite was wanted for break and enter and theft under $5,000.

On July 22nd, the local RCMP received information which led to his arrest, and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the detachment and released on an undertaking with a court date of July 31st.

The RCMP thank the media and the public for their assistance.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

Open with the Energeticcity.ca News App

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top