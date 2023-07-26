MISSING: Ronald Pilgrim

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public’s help finding Ronald Pilgrim, who hasn’t been seen since Saturday.
Police say a request came in asking to conduct a well-being check on Pilgrim around 7:30 p.m. on July 22nd. The 65-year-old allegedly left the Travelodge in Dawson Creek on foot earlier that day and hasn’t been seen since,
Pilgrim is described as six feet tall, weighing approximately 161 pounds, with brown eyes and short grey hair. Pilgrim also wears glasses.
Anyone with information about Pilgrim or where he might be is asked to contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700.