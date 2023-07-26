Fast-growing fire near Kamloops, B.C., prompts evacuation alerts and orders

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A fast-moving wildfire that has prompted evacuation orders and alerts in and around the Kamloops area has grown to 18-square kilometres in size. The Ross Moore Lake fire, first discovered Friday afternoon, is now about 13 kilometres south of the city and has more than doubled in size overnight. It is one …
