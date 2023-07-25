Taylor’s Emergency Support Services volunteers recognized at council meeting

TAYLOR, B.C. — Emergency Support Services (ESS) volunteers in Taylor were recognized at the July 24th council meeting for their help during the Peace region wildfires.
ESS was activated in the Peace region in May and June due to evacuations brought on by the Stoddart Creek, Donnie Creek and South Peace wildfires.
During the evacuations, the District of Taylor deployed five volunteers to help its neighbouring communities to find lodging, food and other supplies for evacuees.
During the 20 days of active deployment in May and June, the district said Taylor ESS members volunteered over 360 hours at the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek Reception centres, commuting over 840 kilometres. Volunteers worked shifts up to 12 hours long.
“Taylor’s tireless ESS team gave up an immense amount of personal time to support those in need,” the letter from Taylor’s mayor and council read.
“The District of Taylor is proud to have such a dedicated group of ESS volunteers.”
Though the Stoddart Creek and South Peace wildfires are now being held or under control, the record-breaking Donnie Creek wildfire is currently still out of control at approximately 583,153 hectares.
The early start to the wildfire season in the Peace region resulted in evacuation orders for Tumbler Ridge and areas of Charlie Lake, as well as an evacuation alert for Fort St. John.