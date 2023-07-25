SURREY, B.C. — Police say they have “credible information” that two children who are the subject of an Amber Alert have been taken “off the grid” in an alleged “preplanned” abduction by their mother. Surrey RCMP say they believe Verity Bolton, along with her father Robert and boyfriend Abraxus Glazov are living in trailers in …
RCMP suspect Amber Alert kids taken off grid after ‘preplanned’ abduction by B.C. mom Read More »
The post RCMP suspect Amber Alert kids taken off grid after ‘preplanned’ abduction by B.C. mom appeared first on Energeticcity.ca.