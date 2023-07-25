Planned ignitions on Donnie Creek wildfire a success

By BC Stories July 25, 2023 1 minute of reading

A four-kilometre planned ignition on the Donnie Creek wildfire on Sunday afternoon was a success, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The post Planned ignitions on Donnie Creek wildfire a success appeared first on Energeticcity.ca.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top