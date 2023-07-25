A four-kilometre planned ignition on the Donnie Creek wildfire on Sunday afternoon was a success, according to BC Wildfire Service.
The post Planned ignitions on Donnie Creek wildfire a success appeared first on Energeticcity.ca.
