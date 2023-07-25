Fast-growing fire near Kamloops, B.C., prompts evacuation alerts and orders

By BC Stories July 25, 2023 1 minute of reading

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A fast-moving wildfire that has prompted evacuation orders and alerts in and around the Kamloops area has grown to 18-square kilometres in size. The Ross Moore Lake fire, first discovered Friday afternoon, is now about 13 kilometres south of the city and has more than doubled in size overnight. It is one …

Fast-growing fire near Kamloops, B.C., prompts evacuation alerts and orders Read More »

The post Fast-growing fire near Kamloops, B.C., prompts evacuation alerts and orders appeared first on Energeticcity.ca.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top