Freedom Thinkers invite alums back for drama performances

FORT ST JOHN, B.C. — Freedom Thinkers Education, a school located in Baldonnel, has invited its alums back to perform two plays for community members.
Sandra Cushway, founder and principal of the school, said students seemed to have enjoyed drama class so much that they have asked to come back to perform plays for the community.
“We put it out there and said anybody that’s interested, come back, and we ended up getting enough to do two drama performances,” Cushway said.
The first play, Murder By Indecision, has about 17 people in it, with students that have now gone on to other schools and students that have graduated. The play is about a murder mystery writer who is unaware that her characters have become sentient and are unhappy about her recent decisions.
The second play, Males Order Brides, will be later in the summer or early fall to ensure all of the performers are back from summer vacations. Males Order Brides is about a lawyer and an actress who attempt a life insurance scam involving many brides.
The principal said the plays are open to everyone to attend.
The first play will be shown from July 24th to July 26th at 7 p.m. at Freedom Thinkers Education, 5730 Baldonnel Road.
Tickets are $10 at the door. Refreshments will be available during the play’s intermission.
The money from ticket sales goes towards the royalties and the playbooks, and the principal said any leftover money goes to gym equipment for the kids.
Dates for the second play will be announced on the school’s Facebook page.