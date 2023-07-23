Fast-growing fire near Kamloops, B.C., prompts evacuation alerts and orders

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A fast-moving wildfire that has prompted evacuation orders and alerts in and around the Kamloops area has grown to 18-square kilometres in size.
The Ross Moore Lake fire, first discovered Friday afternoon, is now about 13 kilometres south of the city and has more than doubled in size overnight.
It is one of more than 480 active fires burning across the province.
The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is now “highly visible” from the city and surrounding areas and the Thompson Nicola Regional District has ordered people in 49 properties out of their homes, as about 330 others remain on alert.
The BC Wildfire service says dry, hot and windy conditions increased fire activity on Saturday and while Environment Canada is forecasting a slight chance of rain Monday, warm and dry conditions are expected for much of the week.
This comes as Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma is expected to welcome more international wildfire firefighters from Brazil later today.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 23, 2023.
The Canadian Press