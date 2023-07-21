WANTED: Travas Freng

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St John RCMP is looking for information that may lead to finding Travas Jared Freng.
Freng is currently wanted for break and enter and theft under $5,000.
The 31-year-old is described as standing five feet, nine inches tall, weighing approximately 173 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Freng’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.