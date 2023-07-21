WANTED: Justin Didicco-Tite

Fort St John police are asking for help from the public in finding Justin Daniel Didicco-Tite.
By Featured July 21, 2023 1 minute of reading
Justin Didicco-Tite (RCMP)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St John police are asking for help from the public in finding Justin Daniel Didicco-Tite.

The 27-year-old is currently wanted for break and enter and theft under $5,000.

Didicco-Tite is described as standing five feet, nine inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Didicco-Tite’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Most Recent Stories

Login

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.

Scroll to Top