WANTED: Justin Didicco-Tite

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St John police are asking for help from the public in finding Justin Daniel Didicco-Tite.
The 27-year-old is currently wanted for break and enter and theft under $5,000.
Didicco-Tite is described as standing five feet, nine inches tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with information on Didicco-Tite’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at (250) 787-8100. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.