Police investigate stolen motorcycle

The Fort St. John RCMP is asking the public for any information regarding a motorcycle stolen from a resident’s driveway.
A 2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide was stolen from the driveway of a home in Fort St. John. (RCMP)

Police received a theft report on July 20th after a 2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide was taken from a home in the area of 88th Street and 90th Avenue.

The Harley has a custom paint job that includes custom skulls and antlers.

Airbrushed gas tank of Harley
A 2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide stolen overnight on July 19th has a custom paint job that includes custom skulls and antlers. (RCMP)

Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.

