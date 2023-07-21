Police investigate stolen motorcycle

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP is asking the public for any information regarding a motorcycle stolen from a resident’s driveway.
Police received a theft report on July 20th after a 2006 Harley Davidson Street Glide was taken from a home in the area of 88th Street and 90th Avenue.
The Harley has a custom paint job that includes custom skulls and antlers.
Anyone with information on this matter is asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.northernbccrimestoppers.ca.